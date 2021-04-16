Turkish FM Çavuşoğlu was so taken aback by #Greece FM Dendias’ articulate references to international law

Çavuşoğlu was so taken aback by Dendias’ articulate references to international law and reality that he could only mutter out: “I didn’t impune Greece in my speech.” Turks are not use to foreigners calling things out exactly how they are, especially when speaking in Turkey.

In Erdoğan’s alternate reality, apparently Çavuşoğlu put Dendias “in his place.” Turkey is still recovering from that verbal humiliation from Dendias yesterday. Turkey is extra angry at Dendias because they could not censor what he said like they usually do in the media.