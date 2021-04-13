Turkey to be punished for any aggressive behavior in any region – EU prepares sanctions

The EU countries have elaborated sanctions against Turkey if it demonstrates aggressive behavior in the Eastern Mediterranean or other regions, ARMENPRESS reports, citing TASS, French Minister of State for European Affairs Clément Beaune said in a speech at the National Assembly.

‘’We have reached a point where Europe has adopted a firm, joint and clear position for Turkey. We do not strive for escalation, but we protect our interests’’, Clément Beaune said.

According to him, Turkey should make a choice between de-escalation or remaining faithful to its aggressive behavior.

‘’We have prepared measures, including sanctions in case there is the necessity’’, the French politician said.