Turkey is a threat: American-Armenian public figure says West must show united position

Harut Sassounian, publisher and editor at the California Courier newspaper, says the anti-Armenian policy run by Azerbaijan and Turkey for years today is showing new manifestation sings.

Commenting on the latest statements of the Azerbaijani leadership, Sassounian said in these statements he sees connection with Turkey, adding that Azerbaijan is spreading absurd information to discredit Armenia.

The American-Armenian publisher sees danger of escalating the situation in the border under these statements. He says Azerbaijan never misses the chance to act from the position of threats at all times. “In order to rule out this danger the Armenian and Artsakh armies should always be ready and strong. We not only must resist any actions of Azerbaijan, but should attack first if necessary”, he said.

As for Turkey’s policy, Harut Sassounian said in recent period Turkey is acting from aggressive positions in different parts of the region. He said here the united position of the Western countries is highly important.

“The Western countries have their fault in Turkey’s illogical behavior. If the Europeans unite and form a single front against Turkey, it would not behave in such a way. I believe that the countries feeling Turkey’s threats should unite their efforts. Large part of the Arab states is already uniting efforts against Turkey. They understood that Erdogan had been deceiving Arabs for many years. Now it’s important for the European countries to have a common position over Turkey. As we see, France is more determined on this matter, but Germany shows a mild position. Erdogan doesn’t understand the language of mild policy, force is needed so that he will stop his military plans”, he said.

As for the direction to Armenia, Sassounian said he doesn’t think that Turks would dare to attack Armenia because there is Russia’s factor here.

Interview by Anna Gziryan