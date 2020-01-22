Tulsi Gabbard sues Hillary Clinton for defamation

Democratic presidential hopeful Tulsi Gabbard has filed a defamation suit against Hillary Clinton for calling her a “Russian asset,” according to newly filed court papers.

“Tulsi Gabbard is running for President of the United States, a position Clinton has long coveted, but has not been able to attain,” Wednesday’s Manhattan federal lawsuit reads. “In October 2019 — whether out of personal animus, political enmity, or fear of real change within a political party Clinton and her allies have long dominated — Clinton lied about her perceived rival Tulsi Gabbard. She did so publicly, unambiguously, and with obvious malicious intent.”

The former secretary of state has refused to walk back comments she made during an Oct. 17 appearance on a podcast, in which she referred to the Hawaii congresswoman as a “favorite of the Russians.”

“She’s the favorite of the Russians. They have a bunch of sites and bots and other ways of supporting her so far,” Clinton told “Campaign HQ” host and former Obama campaign manager David Plouffe.

“And, that’s assuming Jill Stein will give it up, which she might not because she’s also a Russian asset. Yeah, she’s a Russian asset,” added Clinton.

The next day, when asked to clarify the comment, Clinton spokesman Nick Merrill doubled down, allegedly telling reporters “If the nesting doll fits.”

“This is not some outlandish claim. This is reality,” Merrill added.

The lawsuit goes on to claim that Clinton demonstrated actual malice — and says the failed Democratic presidential candidate has had it in for Gabbard since the congresswoman endorsed Clinton rival Bernie Sanders in 2016.

Gabbard is suing for $50 million, citing defamation claims.

“Tulsi is not a Russian asset. No one — Russia or anyone else — controls her or her presidential campaign. Instead, Tulsi is a loyal American servant, declaring her allegiance to the United States of America both as a soldier and as a member of Congress,” read the court papers.

A Clinton spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment.