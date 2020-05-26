Trump feeling come November 3rd one term President. blasting tweets warning ‘this will be a rigged election’

President Donald Trump on Tuesday continued his campaign of voter suppression in his public battle against the state of California’s decision to allow voters to vote by mail in the November election.

In a set of clearly desperate tweets the President declared California’s election will be “rigged,” a familiar refrain from his 2016 campaign. He also went back to his anti-immigrant roots, falsely accusing Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom of sending millions of ballots to “anyone living in the state, no matter who they are or how they got there.”

He then continued his unsubstantiated fear-mongering, falsely warning that “professionals” will be “telling all of these people, many of whom have never even thought of voting before, how, and for whom, to vote.”

There is NO WAY (ZERO!) that Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent. Mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged & even illegally printed out & fraudulently signed. The Governor of California is sending Ballots to millions of people, anyone….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

It’s unclear why Trump is focusing on California, a state he lost by 30 points in 2016 and is all but guaranteed to lose again. Many other states, including red states, are working to allow voting by mail.

The Washington Post, in response to Trump’s false tweets last week, reported, “there is not any evidence of routine or even statistically significant fraud in the five states that do all-mail elections, election experts say.”