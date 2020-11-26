“Traitor” stickers are put on some ruling faction MPs’ cars

Stickers that read “traitor” have been put on the cars of several members of the ruling My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia, Hraparak.am reported.

“This black BMW X5 is the car of [MP] Karen Sarukhanyan from My Step, on which the inscription ‘Traitor’ is posted. But this is not the only My Step [lawmaker’s] car that has deserved this ‘honor;’ there are other [such] cars with similar inscription,” the website added.

On November 9, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a joint statement on a complete cessation of hostilities— which Azerbaijan had launched on September 27—in and around Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). Accordingly, Russian peacekeepers are deployed in the region to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities. But this statement also stipulates the handover of part of Artsakh lands to Azerbaijan.