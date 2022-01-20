Davit Beglaryan

Today is the 30th anniversary of the liberation of Krkzhan. In the evening of January 19-20, the Artsakh units carried out an operation to destroy a military stronghold and forced the enemy out of their position in just a few hours.

The headquarters of the Self-Defense Forces plans, with the involvement of a part of the self-defense forces of Stepanakert, to conduct an operation to neutralize enemy lies located in the Az quarter of the suburb of Krkzhan.

This became necessary especially after shelling from the specified stronghold in the direction of the capital killed 3 civilians and wounded 5 others in the second half of January.

It was possible to ensure the safety of the local population only by putting pressure on the enemy in the positions occupied by them and destroying their positions.