This will bring devastating dangers to our country, and to each of us. Arman Tatoyan

Arman Tatoyan writes: “Yesterday, at the press conference, what was said at the press conference last year at the same time, the Azerbaijani MFA started speaking in the same terms.

Even Azerbaijan at that time [absolutely unacceptable for us] stated that 7 villages of Tavush and Tigranashen “will be returned to Azerbaijan through the delimitation process”.

In other words, Azerbaijan was even talking about the process of determining the borders, and yesterday at the press conference it was already announced that the villages “belong to Azerbaijan” without delimitation.

This will bring devastating dangers to our country, to each of us. there will be massive violations of rights, our physical security and peace of mind, the connection with the outside world, the security of the roads of Tavush, Vayots Dzor and Syunik and the connection between communities will be further disrupted, new internally displaced persons will appear, etc.

The mentioned villages of Tavush and Tigranashen were an integral part of Soviet Armenia. They are historical Armenian lands (the facts confirming this are solid).

The mechanical logic of the “enclave” is a consequence of not learning from the destructive pages of history, which is impermissibly and reprehensibly used in 2020. After the 44-day war, a number of high-ranking officials of Armenia began to advance with irresponsible and illegal statements.

If you have no idea what will happen to Armenia, look at what is happening to Artsakh with tragic consequences. This is a unified chain, Azerbaijani politics is the same towards both Artsakh and Armenia.”

