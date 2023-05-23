Former RA Foreign Minister Vardan Oskanyan wrote on his Facebook page.

“It became clear from yesterday’s press conference of Nikol Pashinyan that he is handing over Karabakh to Azerbaijan. It also became clear that after the war of 2020, in addition to the lost parts of Armenia’s sovereign territory, under the guise of “enclaves”, he is handing over additional territories that will definitely harm the strategic communications with our two friendly countries, Iran and Georgia, which will naturally cause serious security problems. problems. I have no doubt that soon we will also hear that Azerbaijan is being given a corridor “with a non-corridor design”.

All this is explained and justified by the simple justification that there is simply no alternative in the situation created around Artsakh and Armenia and in the conditions of existing geopolitical changes.

First of all, let us record that the main reason for the current situation in Armenia and Artsakh is exclusively Pashinyan’s wrong and short-sighted military-political and diplomatic failures.

Secondly, today’s fluid geopolitical situation does not force us to quickly reach a conclusion that is absolutely unacceptable for us, but on the contrary, it creates wider opportunities to reach favorable solutions to the issue.

Without entering into analyses, historical references and other discussions, I want to say with all confidence and responsibility that there is a serious alternative to what is being done today. And that in a very short time it is possible to make a drastic change in the views and approaches of countries showing interest in this matter and carrying out a mediation mission. In the same period, it is possible to reach such a negotiation phase, the coordination of the agenda issues will create an opportunity to reach a solution of the Artsakh issue, understandable for the parties, which can be the only guarantee for stable and long-lasting peace in this region.

The international community and Azerbaijan must realize that the Pashinyan solution to the problem will not bring peace between the two peoples.

Of course, what is being done is unacceptable and reprehensible. I am sure that Pashinyan will not be able to provide such a solution to the issue. Even if he signs such a document, it will be a temporary deviation from the normal course of history.”

