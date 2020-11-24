The Washington Post: Armenian forces mourn defeat in Nagorno-Karabakh, suspecting peace will last

The territorial losses in the Nagorno-Karabakh war are so bitter for the Armenian soldiers that some say they prefer to continue the fight.

The Washington Post writes about this. The article mentions that in connection with the trilateral agreement reached through Moscow mediated, questions are being raised in Armenia and among the ethnic Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh: can it take place? The article also emphasizes that Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday “warned Armenia that another suicide war would be an alternative to the ceasefire.” The newspaper writes that many of the victims in Nagorno-Karabakh are conscripts, a little older than children, and the others are volunteers from Armenia and the Diaspora, who left their lives and work to take part in the war.

“Rescuers found a whole man today,” a 40-year-old Armenian soldier from St. Petersburg, who spent five days fighting in a village near Shushi, told The Washington Post. He said that the Armenian fighters resisted as much as they could, but Azerbaijan surpassed them in armament, which had an advantage on the battlefield in the form of strike drones, acquired from ally Turkey and Israel. “They hit our transport and surrounded us in three different sections. This is how they managed to go and take Shushi. “We were very close to each other. I killed an Azerbaijani soldier 15 meters away,” said the Armenian soldier on anonymity. 48-year-old Seyran Karapetyan told the periodical that if it had been his will, there would have been no ceasefire, they would have fought to the end and won. “But there were many wounded. We pulled many victims and wounded out of the gorge. Of course, there will be a war again, sooner than you think, I will return. “My death will be for the Armenian people,” he said. WP also referred to the Karvachar region, which is one of the seven liberated regions adjacent to Nagorno-Karabakh and is now under Azerbaijani control. “I put a roof and renovated my house for the Azerbaijanis to enjoy. “It is better to destroy them than to leave them,” said 35-year-old Hovsep.

Alina Ohanyan, 47, said that her husband offered the Russian peacekeepers to stay in their house, which is located near Dadivank. “The couple even asked if they could join their regiment to live here. “He said that they can keep the house and live, but if an Azerbaijani is going to live, he must burn,” the woman said. Pavel Manukyan told the journalist that many believe that one day they will return. “The ceasefire regime will not be maintained in this way, it will not last long. We have fought for decades and will continue to fight. “It is possible not today, but tomorrow,” he said. Emma Chobanyan