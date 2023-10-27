the US is not yet ready to take more serious restraining moves in the region. former ambassador

The US has its own interests in the region, and the Armenian side should make efforts to increase attention to the South Caucasus in Washington and elsewhere. This was said by the former ambassador of Armenia to the US, Grigor Hovhannisyan, at the APRI Forum, entitled “Progress in Times of Uncertainty,” organized by APRI Armenia. In his opinion, Armenia should become an actively neutral country that does not belong to any alliance.

He pointed out the problem of institutional memory, reminding that the relations between Armenia and the US began not in the 1990s, but in 1920.

“At that time, the US recognized Armenia, there was an [Armenian] embassy there, and the [Armenian national] flag remained in its place in the US until the 1930s. But then already in the 1990s, the US projects and deals with Azerbaijan strengthened the positions of Baku and weakened the positions of Armenia,” Hovhannisyan noted.

According to him, the US is not yet ready to take more serious restraining moves in the region.

Share this...

Pinterest Email Google Linkedin

Share this: Facebook

X

