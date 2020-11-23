The two power transmission lines from Armenia to Artsakh will be under the control of Azerbaijan

Damages to infrastructure are being inventoried in Artsakh, and work is being done to restore their operation. The acting head of the energy department of the Ministry of Economy and Production Infrastructure of the Artsakh Republic (Azerbaijan) Leon Gabrielyan said this in a conversation with Hetq.

According to him, during the day the electricity supply in the capital Sepanakert is often cut off, but not because there is no electricity supply, but because the damage of most of the substations increases the load, և the systems are turned off. There are villages in Artsakh where the power supply networks and substations have been almost completely damaged due to the war. Generators (dvizhok) have been provided to the villages before the systems are reconstructed. “The main problem of providing electricity supply is that there is damage to the network and substations, that a part of the HPPs has passed under the control of the Azerbaijani side. At this moment, Sarsang HPP is specifically operating. But each HPP had its own network, and a problem arises, because its capacity must be enough to be able to provide electricity. Or we have to build a new network from different places to be able to supply electricity.

We will try to solve the issue of networks soon, but the substations must be repaired, “said Leon Gabrielyan. Before the war that started on September 27, electricity was supplied from Armenia to Artsakh. There are two power transmission lines connecting Armenia and Artsakh with a voltage of 110 kV. These two lines and their transformer substations are located in Shahumyan և Kashatagh regions. According to Leon Gabrielyan, discussions are underway so that they continue to operate through the corridor, because if the HPPs are weakened, those lines are not exploited, there will be problems with electricity supply in Artsakh. The acting head of the energy department of the Ministry of Economy and Production Infrastructure of the Republic of Azerbaijan, referring to the provision of gas supply in Artsakh, noted that there are damaged pipes, but the gas supply infrastructure is not as damaged as the electricity networks.