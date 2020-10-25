The third ceasefire in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone will take effect on the morning of October 26

The ceasefire in Nagorno Karabakh will enter into force on October 26 at 08:00 local time. The third attempt at a ceasefire. As reported by “Armenpress”, this is stated in the joint statement of Armenia, Azerbaijan and the United States, which we present below.

“Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan և Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Deputy Secretary of State Steven Bigun on October 24, 2020, reaffirmed their commitment to the implementation of the October 10 humanitarian ceasefire in Moscow. According to US President Donald Trump, French President Emanuel Macron, Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2020. October 1 joint statement. The humanitarian ceasefire will take effect on October 26, at 08:00 local time. At 00 (12:00 local time).

The statement said that the United States facilitated intensive talks between the parties, the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, bringing Armenia and Azerbaijan closer to a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.