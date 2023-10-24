Armenians must shoulder their own responsibility. In the 1990s, Armenians displayed unity much like the Jewish community, successfully defending against Azerbaijan. Despite several attempts by the Turks and Azeris to breach Armenia and Artsakh, their efforts proved futile. However, in 2008, a terrorist emerged in Armenia, launching a violent attack on the government, resulting in the tragic loss of 10 lives and injuring hundreds. The perpetrator was apprehended, tried, and sentenced to 7 years but served only 2 years.

This individual was later seen as a pawn by Armenia’s adversaries, exploited to undermine the country. In 2018, the terrorist returned with a thirst for vengeance, colluding with the enemy to engineer a war against Artsakh and Armenia. Ultimately, this individual, acting on behalf of Armenia, capitulated, handing victory to the enemy.

