The TCA Metro Los Angeles chapter mourns yesterday’s passing of Yervant Azadian,

|The TCA Metro Los Angeles chapter mourns yesterday’s passing of Enger Yervant Azadian, longtime President of the Central Board of the Tekeyan Cultural Association of the United States and Canada.
Our deepest condolences to the Azadian, Tcholakian, Ipekian, Papasian, Yeretzian and Armani families and the dedicated men and women who served with Enger Yervant Azadian for decades in the ranks of the Armenian Democratic Liberal party, Tekeyan Cultural Association, AGBU and Armenian Church. Աստուած հոգին լուսաւորէ:
Funeral services will be held at St. John’s Armenian Church in Detroit, Michigan. Funeral details to follow.
Կ’աղօթենք, որ Աստուած երկնային խաղաղութեան մէջ հանգչեցնէ ննջեցեալի հոգին, եւ Սուրբ Հոգիի մխիթարութիւնը պարգեւէ անոր հարազատներուն:
Carl Bardakian, Chairman
TCA Metro Los Angeles chapter
ԹՄՄ, Մեծագոյն Լոս Անճելըսի Մասնաճիւղ
March 25, 2023
