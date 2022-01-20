The statement of the ARF Central European Committee

In the passing days, ARF Dashnaktsutyun The Central European Committee convened its 24th General Assembly online. The meeting discussed in detail the activities of the Alumni Committee over the past two years, as well as the challenges faced by the Armenian communities in Central Europe due to the plague and the opportunities for overcoming them.

The meeting also touched upon the modern problems of the Armenian world in detail:

a. ՀՀ. genocidal and destructive strategies and tactics of the authorities that undermine the national security and independence of Armenia,

b. The danger of giving up our just rights and Turkishizing Armenia under the deception of “peace” and regional blockade,

c. The manifestations of anti-Armenianism carried out by Azerbaijan and Turkey and the ongoing international crimes committed by them against Armenia and the Armenian people,

d. The issue of security of the people of Artsakh and the indisputability of their right to self-determination

e. Armenia-Diaspora relations and ways of establishing ties between the Diaspora and Armenia after the last Artsakh war.

The Assembly decided to raise the destructive behavior of Turkey and Azerbaijan towards Armenia and the Armenians, especially in the next two years. In Europe, to resist the genocidal and destructive activities of the current Armenian government, to promote the improvement of Europe-Armenia relations, as well as the security and welfare of the people of Artsakh and to organize special seminars and exercises for young people growing up in Europe. to involve.

At the end of the meeting, a new committee was elected for the next two years.

Divan of the 24th General Assembly of the Central European Committee