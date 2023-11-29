The Russian Federation called on Israel to take measures regarding the situation around the Armenian Quarter of Jerusalem. Maria Zakharova noted during the briefing that the rights of all religious communities should be equally protected. “Moscow opposes any illegal actions aimed at revising the historically established ethno-confessional balance in the Old City (Jerusalem), including encroachments on Christian communities, their holy sites, and property”.
