The plane transporting the 5 Armenian captives landed in Yerevan.

The plane transporting the five Armenian prisoners from Baku to Armenia landed at Yerevan’s “Erebuni” airport a few minutes ago. Mels Karapeti Ambardanyan, Rafik Robert Karapetyan, Zhora Vano Manukyan, Sedrak Samveli Soghomonyan, Hovsep Robert Manukyan are coming to Armenia.

Three of them, Rafik Karapetyan, Sedrak Soghomonyan and Mels Ambardanyan, were sentenced by a Baku court to 6 years in prison on July 23. On that day, 10 Armenian prisoners of war were sentenced to 6 years in prison. In addition, a similar verdict was handed down in a Baku court on July 22 against another group of 13 Armenian captives, including Zhora Vano Manukyan.