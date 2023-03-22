The pashinyan dictatorship will take another large loan from the international bank to fill the budget deficit

The dictator always declares that Hayatsan does not have a money problem and that there is nothing that cannot be done due to lack of money, on the other hand, he takes another loan from the international bank, increasing the RA state debt.

The draft of the government’s decision on approving the question of taking a loan from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development is included in the agenda of tomorrow’s government session. According to the project, Armenia is preparing to borrow 92 million 300 thousand euros from the bank under the name “Green, resilient and inclusive development policy loan”. We learn from the project that these funds will be used to fill the budget deficit, i.e. the measures that were supposed to be implemented in the RA budget, but were not implemented due to the deficit.

“Budgetary support funds will be directed to the financing of the deficit defined by the Law of the Republic of Armenia “On the State Budget of the Republic of Armenia for 2023″, therefore the timely receipt of credit funds is of great importance from the point of view of financing the expenses provided for in the categories of the state budget,” the draft decision says.

In fact, it turns out that on the one hand, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan declares that Hayatsan does not have a money problem, and there is nothing that cannot be done due to lack of money, on the other hand, he takes another loan from the international bank, increasing the RA state debt.

