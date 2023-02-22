The opposition factions of Artsakh issued a joint statement

“Ardarutyun” party, ARF Artsakh structure and Artsakh democratic party issued a joint statement.

About the situation in Artsakh and responsibility for possible developments

2020 the deep crisis phenomena arising in our country after the war and the authorities’ unpreparedness and lack of determination to solve them have led to dangerous internal political developments. As a result, members of the government are frequently changed and new state or public bodies are created that duplicate each other, which seriously harms the efficiency of the governance system.

The current insufficient level and quality of relations between Artsakh and Armenia has also become a deep problem. In the post-war period, there is a direct or indirect setback by the current authorities of the Republic of Armenia in the protection of national issues and, in particular, the interests of Artsakh on international platforms.

The declining trust in the relations between the two Armenian republics is an extraordinary phenomenon. 2020 As a result of the signing of the Tripartite Declaration on November 9 and subsequent non-public agreements, the agreement to make concessions on vital issues for Artsakh clearly contradicts the program provisions announced by the current authorities of Armenia on the Artsakh issue.

We have no right and cannot forget the ideals that guided us exactly 35 years ago, in 1988. in the days of February, when we were in the most difficult conditions, we managed not only to achieve unity within Artsakh, but also to spread the wave of struggle in mother Armenia and the Diaspora.

In the rapidly changing and unfavorable geopolitical environment, the factor of internal political unity and stability becomes extremely important, which in 2020 after the disastrous war, it has become almost the only way to maintain the subjectivity of Artsakh. We are forced to record that in this context, the direct or indirect role of the RA authorities in breaking the internal political and pan-Armenian unity and breaking the spirit of struggle is also noticeable, which, unfortunately, the Armenian authorities are also passively submitting to.

It is also a fact that recently, contrary to the efforts made for the internal political strength of Artsakh in the previous two years, the factors of external influence have been sharply activated, and through this, an attempt is being made to break the will of the people of Artsakh to fight for their future. It is in that context that the blockade of the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia and the outside world, which has been ongoing since December 12 of last year, should be considered.

We should not ignore the fact that the attempts to influence the determination of the people of Artsakh intensified after the 2022 elections. On April 14, the National Assembly of Artsakh established “red lines”, the crossing of which is inadmissible under any circumstances. It was followed by the preservation of unity by the people of Artsakh and in 1988. 2022 proving the willingness to keep the spirit of the started struggle strong. the two rallies of many thousands on October 30 and December 25. The expression of the popular will in such a way is nothing but a kind of plebiscite in the direction of reaffirming the position of Artsakh Armenians. With this political stance, we have also conveyed unique impulses to our compatriots, both in the Republic of Armenia and in the Diaspora.

Despite this, when the people of Artsakh consciously and patiently face the blockade for 70 days or more, the current authorities have no right to deviate from the path of STRUGGLE. In case of developments contrary to this logic, all responsibility will remain on the authorities of the day.

Any omission, wrong decision and unjustified calculation that could damage our common goals and weaken the fighting spirit of our people will be met with strong public opposition. We consider the behavior of the authorities as unacceptable and dangerous, when they try to hide their own incompetence under the guise of distrust towards the bodies that ensure democracy created on the basis of the Constitution and laws of the Republic of Armenia.

We announced the reawakening, the new milestone of the pan-Armenian struggle, and we will continue to take part in the pan-Armenian struggle for the fulfillment of the people’s aspirations.

“Justice” party

ARF Artsakh structure

Democratic Party of Artsakh

February 22, 2023

Ամբողջական հոդվածը կարող եք կարդալ այս հասցեով՝ : https://hraparak-am.translate.goog/post/2efc878a26be2f81652ca1e83483835d?_x_tr_sl=hy&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=nui,sc

© 2008 – 2021 «Հրապարակ օրաթերթ»

Share this...

Pinterest Email Google Linkedin

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

