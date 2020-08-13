The Minister of Defense of Terrorist State Azerbaijan relies on the support of Turkey Posted on August 13, 2020

Yesterday, August 12, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Chief of General Staff Yasar Guler, commanders of the land, air and naval forces left for Azerbaijan to follow the last episode of the first round of the Turkish-Azerbaijani joint military exercise. Today, at the end of the demonstration military exercises, the defense ministers of Turkey and Azerbaijan made remarkable statements.

This was reported by the Turkish state “Anadolu” news agency. Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar once again expressed support for Azerbaijan on behalf of Turkey and the Turkish Armed Forces.

In his speech, Zakir Hasanov of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan particularly noted “Fortunately, we are exchanging experience with one of the strongest armies in the world. The Turkish Armed Forces have shown their strength to the whole world in Syria, Iraq and Libya. “With the support of the Turkish Armed Forces, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces will fulfill its sacred duty.”

This seems to be the first time that Azerbaijan has so openly and officially stated that it relies on the support of the Turkish Armed Forces for the fulfillment of its “sacred duty.” And it is especially remarkable that this statement is made against the background of numerous bellicose statements made by Turkey during the July battles.

It should be noted that at the end of the exercise, a high-ranking delegation of the Turkish Armed Forces also met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Ali.

It should be reminded that from July 29 to August 10 in Baku, Nakhichevan, Kurdamir, Ganja, Yevlakh the Turkish-Azerbaijani air forces were to hold the “Turkish-Azerbaijani Eagle 2020” (“Tur-Az qartalı 2020” joint military exercise). However, taking into account the visit of the high-ranking Turkish delegation, the military exercises have continued until today. In addition, joint ground exercises were held in Nakhichevan and Baku on August 1-5.