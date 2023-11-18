The latest Surrender Map from Turkish Agent Pashinyan reveals that Azerbaijan and Turkey now have unrestricted access through Armenia.

After Surrendering Artsakh the Armenian Surrender Map next

Open borders, unlocked infrastructures, and active economic, political, and cultural ties – these are the conditions necessary to establish long-term peace in our region.

The “Crossroads of Peace” project is about creating new infrastructures or improving the scope and quality of the existing ones. Armenia is ready to establish five checkpoints on the Armenia-Azerbaijan borders for road infrastructures, including Kayan, Sotk, near Karahunj, near Angeghakot and Yaraskh, also to establish two checkpoints on the Armenia-Turkey border in Akhurik and Margara for road infrastructures.

Armenia is prepared to ensure communications between Armenia, Azerbaijan and Turkey by restoring four railway sections in the territory of the Republic of Armenia.

Armenia is ready to restore the Nrnadzor-Agarak railway section and establish checkpoints near the borders, to restore the railway section from Yeraskh to the border of Nakhichevan and establish a checkpoint in Yeraskh, to restore the depleted parts of the railway from Gyumri to the border of Turkey and establish a checkpoint in Akhurik. Also, Armenia is prepared to restore the depleted parts of the railway from Hrazdan to Kayan and establish a checkpoint in Kayan. This will create new links between all the countries of the region.

The principles of the “Crossroads of Peace” are [that] all infrastructures, including roads, railways, airways, pipelines, cables, and power lines, operate under the sovereignty and jurisdiction of the countries through which they pass. Each country, through its state institutions in its territory, ensures border, customs control and security of all the infrastructures, including the passage through its territory of vehicles, cargo and people.

All infrastructures can be used for both international and domestic transportation. Countries use all the infrastructures on the basis of reciprocity and equality. In accordance with these principles, border and customs controls can be facilitated through mutual consent and agreement.

As missing sections of railways and roads are restored and infrastructure is unlocked, it will become possible to establish a seamless connection between the Persian Gulf, the Gulf of Oman, the Black Sea, the Caspian Sea, and the Mediterranean Sea via a consolidated regional railway network and via north, south, and east, west roads.

The government of the Republic of Armenia reaffirms its commitment to contribute its share to the region’s peace and stability and to make practical measures to build the crossroads of peace.

