The insects damaged 11.6 thousand hectares of forest area. No aviation chemical fight was carried out

In 2020, about 11,575 hectares of forested areas, including 5,570 hectares in Syunik region, were infected with terrestrial pests (goldfish, various silk weavers) and diseases (blight). This was announced by the Ministry of Environment in response to Hetq’s inquiry. The forests of Aragatsotn, Vayots Dzor, Lori, Kotayk, Syunik marzes were damaged.

According to the Ministry of Environment, aviation chemical control has not been carried out for two years in a row, so the larvae were able to multiply quickly and damage the forests.

The Ministry does not have its own aircraft to carry out the work, and this year the Forest Committee twice announced a tender for the rental of a helicopter equipped with appropriate equipment to fight diseases and avian chemicals in 2020. The fight against it was not carried out. This year, the period of pest control is over, as the ministry explains, now any chemical control will be ineffective.

Earlier, photos of damaged forests in Hrazdan were published on the Facebook page of the “Armenian Environmental Front”.

“It seems that tens of hectares of forests have simply dried up as a result of the attack of terrestrial insects. “This is the consequence of not taking timely measures, and the state authorized bodies must understand that the protection and preservation of forests is no less important action, the neglect of which leads to painful and irreversible consequences,”

wrote environmentalist Levon Galstyan.

Source: https://hetq.am/hy/article/119907?utm_content=buffer17796&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter.com&utm_campaign=buffer