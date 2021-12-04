The “Independent Observer” public bloc will observe the upcoming local elections

The “Independent Observer” public bloc will observe 2021 ․ Local elections in 36 communities of Aragatsotn, Ararat, Armavir, Gegharkunik, Lori, Kotayk, Shirak, Vayots Dzor and Tavush marzes will be held on December 5, 2010.

About 390 observers will monitor the election day. Within the framework of the mission, observers will be deployed in 150 polling stations, in 22 territorial election commissions. Rapid Response and Current monitoring will be carried out by these 42 mobile groups. The “Independent Observer” public bloc also carries out long-term observation. 30 long-term observers monitored the election campaign in all 36 communities.

Training of trainers and long-term observers was held in Yerevan in November to observe the upcoming local elections. Short-term observer training courses were conducted in all observed regions to prepare for Election Day observation.

On polling day, December 5, the Independent Observer Mission will hold press conferences at 11:00 a.m., 4:00 p.m., and 8:00 p.m. The press conferences will be held at the Helsinki Citizens’ Assembly Vanadzor office (59 Lusnadze Building, Vanadzor, Tigran Mets). In addition, if necessary, the “Independent Observer” will make other additional messages and press conferences during the voting day.

The press conferences will be broadcast on Facebook through the mission’s official page. The program “Elections for All 2021 – Local Observation – Empowerment of Citizens by Civil Society” is implemented in cooperation with the Oxygen Foundation, the Helsinki Citizens’ Assembly Vanadzor Office, the “Union of Informed Citizens” NGO, and the Yerevan School of Political Studies. The project is funded by the European Union. The Independent Observer Public Alliance monitors the following անդամ member and partner organizations ․ Helsinki Citizens’ Assembly Vanadzor Office NGO “Union of Informed Citizens” NGO “Gyumri Progress” CSO “Women’s Rights House” NGO “Gyumri Restart Initiatives” NGO “Direct Democracy” NGO “Goris Press Club” NGO Published with the financial support of the European Union. The content of the publication is the responsibility of the Independent Observer NGO; it does not necessarily reflect the views of the European Union.