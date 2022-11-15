The Garegin Nzhdeh Monument in Yerevan was vandalized according to reporter Abraham Gasparyan. The text, written in Farsi, states “Death to Khomeini.”

Half an hour after the publication of the report, the police responded quickly. Teams were sent to the scene. Thank you for the quick response.

Vandalism to the statue of Nzhdeh.

There is no shortage of people serving enemy agendas inside the country. Nzhdeh has not become an accidental target, and the writing, translated into Persian, “Death Khamenein”, does not fit in the context of Armenian and Armenian national-state ideology, interests, and values, still not talking about the disgusting and hostile desecration of the great leader.

ՀՀ ոստիկանություն / Police of the Republic of Armenia demand a second ago to identify the criminal (individual), publish the identity and impose the most severe punishment. This is a step to spit on the face of the state and the nation. The dignity of the policeman and his teacher begins with these and similar monuments. This is a clear geopolitical and dangerous step that is a prelude to worse things to come.

PS- Thanks to Stella Khachatryan for the photos.