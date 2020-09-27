The Ex. presidents of Armenia called on the Armenian people for solidarity and unity

The first President of the Artsakh Republic, the second President of the Republic of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, the third President of the Republic of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan called on the Armenian people for solidarity and unity. As reported by “Armenpress”, the announcements are published on the official pages of the resigned presidents.

Former President of Artsakh and Armenia Robert Kocharyan noted that now it is the sacred duty of all of us to defend the homeland.

“Dear compatriots, today the enemy has unleashed a war against Artsakh again. Azerbaijan, with the undisguised political and military support of Turkey, is once again trying to resolve the Karabakh conflict by force of arms. Today is not the time to talk about why the enemy was so arrogant. Now it is the sacred duty of all of us to defend the homeland. We must all consider ourselves soldiers of the Defense Army, be organized, united and once again, as it was in 1992-94, defeat the enemy with united forces. “I am confident that the Armenian Armed Forces, with the unanimous support of the Armenians around the world, will be able to defend the Artsakh Republic and ensure victory,” Kocharyan wrote.

RPA President, the third President of the Republic of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan noted that in the struggle imposed by the insidious enemy, each of us is the defender of our homeland.

“Dear compatriots, this morning the Azerbaijani armed forces launched a large-scale military offensive along the entire line of contact with Artsakh, opening fire on the civilian population as well. Four years after the April war, once again recording its own destructive aggressor nature, the Azerbaijani authorities are forcing a war on the freedom-loving people of Artsakh. Official Baku bears all the responsibility for the military aggression. “At this crucial moment, the Executive Body of the Republican Party of Armenia calls on all our compatriots for solidarity and unity, reaffirming its readiness to stand by the homeland, the state and the Armenian soldier,” said Sargsyan.

The third President of the Republic of Armenia added that we must soberly assess the current situation – to be by the side of our army, in its ranks, to be a strong support, regardless of political differences.

“Since the homeland is the most precious, its defense is above all, the RPA invests all its potential, including experience and diplomatic ties, to support the sacred struggle for the independence of the people of Artsakh. Artsakh will never be part of Azerbaijan. “God bless our people and the just struggle,” the statement said.

Early in the morning of September 27, Azerbaijan started active shelling along the line of contact. Peaceful settlements, including the capital Stepanakert, are also being shelled. The population was called to take refuge. Stepanakert stated that the answer will be proportionate, “the entire responsibility for the situation lies with the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan, personally Ilham Ali.” The units of the Defense Army, using air defense means, were able to hit 3 helicopters, about 20 ATS, including strike, 30 tanks and combat vehicles. Fighting continues along the entire line of contact. The Defense Army stops the enemy’s actions with strong blows. There are casualties among the civilian population of Artsakh, one woman and one child were killed in the Martuni region. According to preliminary data, the Armenian side has 16 victims and more than 100 wounded. A state of war has been declared in Armenia և in Artsakh ահ mobilization.