The company headed by Alen Simonyan’s brother has signed a new contract worth 93 million

Mkrtich Karapetyan The “Euro Asphalt” company headed by the brother of the Speaker of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan signed a new contract worth 93 million drams with the Artik community municipality in August. We learn about it from the Armeps public procurement system.

That “Euroasphalt” won the asphalting tender on August 13, the contract signed with the latter was recently uploaded to the system. The contract was signed by “Aren Asphalt” by Alen Simonyan’s brother, Karlen Simonyan. According to the contract, “Euroasphalt” is obliged to carry out asphalting works on Proshyan Street and Garegin Nzhdeh 1st alley in Artik. Out of 93 million, about 75 million will be directed to the reconstruction of Proshyan Street, 18 – to the reconstruction of Garegin Nzhdeh 1st alley.

Five companies participated in the tender for the asphalting of these streets and the cheapest price was offered by “Eurosphalt” – 93 million drams. “Daughter Monica” LLC offered only one million drams more than him. During this year, the company headed by Alen Simonyan’s brother has already signed contracts worth 700 million drams with state and community bodies. The evaluation committee of the procurement procedure also made a statement on the conflict of interests, noting that they and the persons affiliated with them are not the founders or shareholders of “Eurosphalt”. On August 26, Civilnet wrote that Karlen Simonyan had become a director and deputy director of three companies engaged in concrete production and asphalting.

“Euroasphalt” և Simonyan is the director of “Euroasphalt 1”, the deputy director of “TS Construction” company, which is engaged in concrete production. The shareholders of “Euroasphalt” are Svetlana Poghosyan and Greta Tadjosyan, and the shareholder of “Euroasphalt 1” is housewife Sirush Davtyan living in Ushi. CivilNet visited Davtyan’s apartment, recorded his social condition. Sirush Davtyan refused to provide details about her connections with Karlen Simonyan and her participation in the asphalting process. The “Euroasphalt” factory is located on the Yerevan-Ashtarak highway. There are several concrete mixers of “TS Construction” company in the territory of the factory. Including the contract signed with Artik community municipality, “Eurosphalt” signed contracts worth 700 million drams with state and community bodies during the year. Alen Simonyan, speaking about the state-owned companies holding tenders for tenders, called the media outlets that published on that topic “yellow press”, and then stressed that “Eurosphalt” does not win in all road construction purchases. “Shouldn’t my brother work anywhere at all? Should he ask for money from different organizations?” Simonyan had raised a question, assuring that “it is a fake topic.” He later clarified “Eurosphalt” and assured that neither Alen Simonyan nor his brother are shareholders of the company, and the victories in public procurement tenders can not be expressed in any way on the amount of Karlen Simonyan’s salary.