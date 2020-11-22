The community of Vazgenashen in the Martuni region also came under the control of Azerbaijan

Vazgenashen community of Martuni region also came under the control of Azerbaijan in fulfillment of the trilateral statement adopted on November 9.



As reported by “Armenpress”, the Artsakh Information Headquarters informs about this.



“On the evening of November 20, the population of the community left the settlement and moved to different settlements of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh. In particular, 25 families are currently in Berdashen, Norshen, Avdur, Ashan-Myurishen communities of Martuni region, 10 families in Stepanakert, 5 families in Ivanyan-Shosh communities of Askeran region, and 25 families have moved to different settlements of the Republic of Armenia, ”the headquarters says.

