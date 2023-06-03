The authorities have three options: Archbishop Mikael Adjapahyan

Hayka Aloyan

Yesterday, June 2, the first discussion of the “Gavit” platform initiated by His Holiness took place at the Mother See. Clergymen, public figures, politicians, and representatives of other spheres participated in the discussion.

In a conversation with “Hraparak”, the leader of the Shirak Diocese, the coordinator of the platform, Archbishop Mikael Adjapahyan said that the list of persons invited to the discussion of the platform was compiled by the Mother See. In the list, they tried to include such persons who are neither extreme power nor titled opposition, in order to avoid the politicization of the platform as much as possible.

To our question, of whether participation from the Diaspora is planned, the Bishop stressed that they prefer face-to-face meetings and discussions and are not so much in favor of specific discussions. In addition, participation in the discussions is possible only by invitation from the Mother See, it is not held in an open format.

He emphasized that the purpose of the platform is to find ways out of the created situation and solutions through discussions, to form unity among the public.

To the question of “Hraparak”, if the authorities only use aggressive rhetoric against the Armenian Apostolic Church, even in the case of offering solutions, will the current authorities listen to the Mother Church, the Bishop said: “They have three ways, either they listen and do it, or they listen and don’t do it, or they leave it and leave, others come and do what they hear.”

