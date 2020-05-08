Taner Akçam: Deniz Gezmiş THKO and ASALA

Deniz Gezmiş THKO and ASALA

My generation is very sympathetic, admires and remembers their execution with great heartbreak for Deniz Gezmiş and his friends, but again, an important part of my generation never hesitates to consider ASALA as a terrorist organization.

Taner Akçam *

May 6, 2020, Deniz Gezmiş, Yusuf Arslan and Hüseyin Inan, and their 48th year of execution… Their execution is very meaningful and important for my generation.

I never forget, I had just entered the university and we listened to the news of death in METU dormitories, with our friends in our beds, sadly and by tearing our tears…

Truth is truth, but historians tell the same truth as years go by, as part of a new and different story.

The executions of Deniz Gezmiş and his friends in the past years included their ideological views, their contact with Kemalism, etc. Many dimensions were discussed and discussed. But now Deniz and his friends have become the symbol of a past nostalgia and a longing for my generation, independent of the ideology they are defending and the tools they use for this, etc.

They are three young seedlings of my generation that will never age.

They represent the dreams of a generation that have not come true and that will not come true from now on. Still young, still warm…

This year, I would like to tell the meaning of the execution of the seas in connection with another story, to make sense of it, and actually ask a question:

Sea and friends THKO (People’s Liberation Army of Turkey) had established an organization called. Similar organizations, İbrahim Kaypakkaya (TİKKO) and Mahir Çayan and his friends (THKP-C) also established. These people, although there are some ideological differences between them, which they believe Turkey to establish an independent, after the guerrillas before they sought to overthrow the existing state of war with its people will create. Their ultimate goal was socialism, but before that democratic revolution was essential.

ASALA (Armenian Secret Liberation Army) was a similar organization, similarities in the name were not accidental. ASALA was fighting for a similar purpose. Their goal was a united independent Armenia, which would become a socialist in the future.

The interesting thing is that a similar trend is also in Germany and Italy. Why not the USA, France and the UK, but Germany, Italy and the Middle East? This is a very important question to be answered.

Of course, we can talk about the important differences between these organizations, but we must see that we are talking about very similar organizations of a period here.

So why are we sticking admiration to someone and a label of terrorism to others?

Isn’t it more logical to have the same opinions for both organizations or organizations (THKO, THKP-C, ASALA)?

You will need to talk and discuss a lot for the answer. Because I think it was hard to hear what was written here…

As I said, the task of the historian is to ask changing questions about the same facts in the process and to tell new and different stories depending on these questions. Otherwise, there would be no science of history.

48 years have passed since the execution of the seas. I think it is time to think and talk differently about this period, especially for new generations.

I hope that the new generation of Armenian, Kurdish and Turkish youth can create a different spoken language on this recent past than my generation.

Being able to establish a common future in our region depends a bit on creating a different way of talking about this recent past. Turkey and the reconstruction of peace and brotherhood on the basis of the future, it is possible by introducing a new story about the recent past.

A final observation is that those who read Deniz Gezmiş with the 1968 German youth movement leader Rudi Dutschke, who read such an article, which is likely to compare THKO with the German RAF (Red Army Brigade), say, “But in this one,” they wouldn’t find any side.

They would be right.

Actually, there is nothing interesting about my comparison here. The only interesting and important thing is the brain that reads it and wants to understand. In other words, it is not my writing, it is what the eye reading my writing sees and the brain reads. And it is important that he tells us that it is inevitable to tell a new story about our recent history.

Note: The author of the above lines finds it extremely dangerous and wrong to use violence as a tool in politics.