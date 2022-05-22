“Square”. Pashinyan’s dangerous game to stay in power

On May 22, Nikol Pashinyan will leave for Brussels, where a regular meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will take place under the auspices of European Council President Charles Michel.

It should be reminded that Pashinyan left for Brussels in early April. After the trilateral meeting and agreement, Azerbaijani official sources and Charles Michel stated that the Minsk Group no longer has a role to play in the Artsakh issue, as the group no longer exists. The West in the person of Charles Michel The issue of Artsakh settlement is openly trying to take its hand. An agreement was reached in Brussels to set up commissions on demarcation and demarcation by the end of April and prepare for the signing of a peace treaty. The 5-point ultimatum presented by Azerbaijan, which is a precondition for this agreement, presupposes a cross on the status of Artsakh.

Then, on April 19, Pashinyan was summoned to Moscow, where he signed a whole package of documents, after which the Russian Foreign Ministry announced through its official representative that Moscow would not allow the West to take away the solution of the Artsakh problem. “The border demarcation and demarcation agreement will be implemented on the basis of Soviet military maps kept at the Russian Army General Staff and in accordance with the agenda proposed last year, mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.” This means that Pashinyan gave his consent first to Brussels and then to the Kremlin.

After returning from Moscow, during a closed meeting with CP deputies, he said that Moscow is also not against the signing of a peace treaty, but, unlike the West, offers not to include the issue of Artsakh’s status in the peace treaty, but to leave its solution behind. It should be noted that after the meeting in Brussels and then in Moscow, time worked to the detriment of the peace treaty, and the street struggle of the opposition contributed to that. Despite the Brussels agreements, the demarcation process was not launched, the signing of the agreement was frozen. Recently, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan clarified why the first meeting on the border demarcation between Armenia and Azerbaijan scheduled for May did not take place.

“The meeting did not take place, but I can assure you that we will continue our discussions on organizing this meeting. There are some technical details that the parties need to agree on. “And I hope that the meeting will finally take place in the coming days or weeks,” he said, answering reporters’ questions before the Armenia-EU Partnership Council meeting in Brussels. It should be noted that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is responsible for the work of this commission, and Ararat Mirzoyan, according to some information, does not agree with Pashinyan’s geopolitical tug-of-war, the dangerous game of serving one Europe, one Russia, especially against the background of tense relations between Russia and the West.

According to political scientist Armen Badalyan, the conflict of these geopolitical centers, naturally, leaves its impact on the settlement of Artsakh. “A month ago at the Brussels meeting there was no mention that Russia has its influence in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. In Moscow, Armenia and Russia confirmed that the conflict should be resolved by Russian domination. that it will be the domination of the West. It should be noted that in this case the Minsk Group does not exist, and in this case each of the geopolitical centers is trying to take the key to resolving the conflict, “said the political scientist, emphasizing that the solutions put forward by the parties enter with each other.

“The Armenian authorities, for some reason, have decided to play on those contradictions, they hope to extend the term of their power with that game.” The political scientist is in a hurry to disappoint, maybe it succeeds in tactical terms, but it will not succeed in strategic terms. “Because they both understand that in this case, whoever they are playing with, he is playing a double game, both of them will tear him away from him as much as possible, but the time will come when both of them will give up that player, considering that the player does not serve their interests. is an opponent’s player. “This is not maneuvering, this has brought the interests of both sides against each other, with the sole purpose of keeping your power,” says Armen Badalyan, noting that after this double game, no one will take our state seriously anymore.

The political scientist emphasizes that both Russia and the West are in favor of peace in the region, but there is a conceptual difference between Russia and the West, according to Badalyan. According to Badalyan, the settlement is a matter of several months, after which Russia will deal with Artsakh. “Security and humanitarian issues are being settled for now, and the status will be closer in the future, because the peacekeeping troops have been there for 4 years, and if the status issue is resolved now, Russia will have to leave in 2 years, while it has no desire to leave Azerbaijan.” And if the status issue is resolved now, Russia has nothing to do there, that’s why Russia wants to delay as much as possible. to influence the policy of Azerbaijan through his army. And the West thinks that the status issue should be resolved the day before, that the Russian army should leave, after which the Zangezur corridor should be opened. “And Turkey, using that corridor, will join Azerbaijan, leave the Central Asian republics, and be able to influence the southern borders of Russia, having a platform in the abdominal part of Russia, will be able to influence the latter.” The political scientist emphasized that not only Russia but also neighboring Iran is against the Western concept, which hinted at carrying out a military coup in Armenia in the case of that scenario. If they go to the Central Asian republics and be able to influence the southern borders of Russia, having a platform in the abdominal part of Russia, they will be able to influence the latter. ” The political scientist emphasized that not only Russia but also neighboring Iran is against the Western concept, which hinted at carrying out a military coup in Armenia in the case of that scenario. If they go to the Central Asian republics and be able to influence the southern borders of Russia, having a platform in the abdominal part of Russia, they will be able to influence the latter. ” The political scientist emphasized that not only Russia but also neighboring Iran is against the Western concept, which hinted at carrying out a military coup in Armenia in the case of that scenario.

According to Armen Badalyan, the agreements of the first meeting in Brussels were postponed as a result of our internal political processes, particularly the struggle started by the opposition, now that the movement is weakening, Pashinyan allows himself to throw himself into the arms of the West again.

Lusine Shahverdyan

