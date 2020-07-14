Soros to Donate $220 Million to American Racial Justice Groups

Foundation will support groups advocating for criminal justice reform and voter registration for minorities

The Open Society Foundations, the progressive philanthropic group founded and led by billionaire George Soros, announced on Monday that it will donate $220 million over the next five years in support of organizations that promote racial equality in the United States.

Out of that sum, $150 million will be directed towards what the foundation described as “Black-led justice organizations that helped to create and now sustain the momentum towards racial equality.” The other $70 million will be invested in a set of other priorities, among them “support for ongoing efforts to fight voter suppression and disinformation and ensure safe and secure elections in the midst of the pandemic,” and “nurturing civic engagement among young people,” according to a statement by the foundation.