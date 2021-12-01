Sisakan unit commander Ashot Minasyan arrested

Commander of the Sisakan volunteer unit and Artsakh war veteran Ashot Minasyan, a.k.a. Ashot Yerkat, has been arrested, his lawyer Mihran Poghosyan said on Facebook on Wednesday.

The lawyer called the arrest ruling issued by Court of Appeals judge Tigran Simonyan “unlawful”.

“The judge granted the investigator’s request of November 15, 2020, thus confirming that the facts are not essential for the arrest, but the desire of the authorities,” Poghosyan wrote.

He stressed that the second stage of the operation “Beheading of Syunik” is underway, and judges such as Tigran Simonyan contribute to it.

Minasyan was first arrested in November 2020 on charges of plotting to kill Nikol Pashinyan and seize power along with several other political and military figures, including former Director of the National Security Service Artur Vanetsyan. But all of them were released shortly afterwards.