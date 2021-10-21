Seyran Ohanyan: There are numerous threats, but capabilities to prevent them are not so great

Armenia’s former Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan, the head of the opposition Armenia parliamentary faction, on Thursday attended a roundtable discussion organized by the Truth for Generations initiative. The parents and other relatives of the soldiers who died during the 44-day war in Artsakh also took part in the discussion.

“Despite suffering a defeat, we managed to maintain our line of contact at around 265 km area of the 283 km Artsakh border due to the actions of skilled soldiers and commanders,” Ohanyan said, addressing the attendees.

He stressed that the “path of Armenia has never been easy”, but Armenia has always been able to get out of a difficult situation thanks to the right assessment of history, unity and dedication of hero soldiers.

In Ohanyan’s words, Armenia has now found itself in a difficult military-political situation, the security environment is fragile and there are numerous external and internal threats. Meanwhile, he said, Armenia’s capabilities to prevent those challenges are not so great.

“We are now in a psychological state where the wounds of the entire Armenian nation have not yet healed,” he said, paying respects to the fallen servicemen.

Ohanyan expressed hope that the discussion will be held through dialogue and will touch upon the situation after the war, the security issues and the problems of the residents of the border settlements.

MP Tigran Abrahamyan from the opposition With Honor faction, Armenia bloc member Elena Kirakosyan, psychologist Khachik Gasparyan and former Armenian Ombudsman Larisa Alaverdyan were among the speakers of the event.