Several houses in border village Aygepar reconstructed after Azerbaijani shelling

Several houses in Aygepar village of Tavush province that were severely damaged during the recent military actions by Azerbaijani forces have been completely reconstructed. Tavush Province Governor Hayk Chobanyan toured the village on Saturday and posted on Facebook images of the reconstruction works. It is noted that Aygepar village suffered the most during the recent attacks.

Along with the reconstruction works of the houses, renovation of the village roads are underway, the Governor informed.