Armenia fully recognizes the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, including Nagorno-Karabakh. Alen Simonyan, speaker of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, told this to reporters at the NA Tuesday.

“We have already said this eight times in the last year or two. What else needs to be said?” Simonyan emphasized.

Also, he stated that a “Nagorno-Karabakh issue” does not exist in Armenia.

Share this...

Pinterest Email Google Linkedin

Share this: Facebook

X