Today it became known that Russian-based Armenian media personality Aram Gabrielyanov was banned from entering Armenia. He has been declared a person undesirable. It can be expected that this topic will be an integral part of the public political discourse in Armenia in the next few days. Meanwhile…

But they should not be surprised by these and similar anti-democratic steps in Russia, because such things are done there by law. For example, if you speak against the state or the government, as well as the army, you can end up in prison for up to 10-15 years. Declaring citizens of other countries undesirable persons, deporting persons unacceptable to the Russian authorities, and giving the status of “foreign agent” to legal or physical persons who are not in the “authority line” is a common practice. In general, one can talk for a long time about similar phenomena in many directions of Russian state policy… Therefore, it should not be surprising that Aram Gabrielyanov’s entry to Armenia was banned, taking into account the views expressed in his public speeches regarding the current authorities of Armenia. If any state, a political figure from Armenia,

By the way, Gabrielyanov, no matter how much he has to do with this or that “Kremlin tower”, is a private person, he is neither an official, nor does he represent the state, and I don’t think that the Kremlin will be particularly “difficult” to declare Gabrielyanov an undesirable person in Armenia. In the case of Margarita Simonyan, they “didn’t stay in pain”, they certainly won’t stay in the case of Gabrielyanov…

