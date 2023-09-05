Russia reminds Pashinyan that more Armenians live in Russia than in Armenia itself

Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of the Russian president, said that Russia values constructive relations with Armenia, but it is impossible to agree with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s theories about the failure of the Russian peacekeepers’ mission.

Earlier, Pashinyan gave an interview to the Italian La Repubblica newspaper, in which he stated, in particular, that Russia is allegedly withdrawing from Nagorno-Karabakh.

“Russia is an integral part of this region, so it cannot leave anywhere, Russia cannot leave Armenia,” Peskov told reporters.

He urged not to forget that “more Armenians live in Russia than in Armenia itself,” most of whom are patriotic citizens of Russia and have a worthy contribution to the country’s development.

There are regular skirmishes on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The last major escalation of tension took place on the night of September 13, 2022.

Last year, Armenia and Azerbaijan started discussing the future peace treaty with the mediation of Russia, the US, and the European Union. At the end of this May, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced that his country would recognize the sovereignty of Azerbaijan along with the territory of Karabakh, with a total area of 86,600 square kilometers. Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev has announced that Azerbaijan and Armenia may sign a peace treaty in the near future if Armenia does not change its position.

