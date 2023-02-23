Ruben Vardanyan: Nagorno Karabakh is my home. It has been an honor to serve as State Minister for our people, our republic & our unwavering struggle for a free Artsakh.

I want to thank President Haratunyan for our time serving together. While we may have different views on the issues, we have common red lines, which no one can cross –– red lines are important to preserve our dignity & ensure #Artsakh is free & #Armenian.

The people of Artsakh have demonstrated their strength in unity and resolve to stand together in their fight for justice and self-respect. While we have accomplished a lot together during this very challenging period, I am confident, we can do much more.

I will remain in Stepanakert & continue to work for the benefit of #Artsakh. Together, we will continue to implement programs of the “We Are Our Mountains” initiative & undertake new, urgent projects to ensure our security, sovereignty & socio-economic & cultural development.

Lastly, I want to acknowledge & thank my team & the whole of the government for their tireless efforts in this time of crisis, often working from 7 am to 2 am with no gas & electricity. These people proved that they are capable of anything & it has been a honor working with you all.

I look forward to continuing to serve #Artsakh/ #NagornoKarabakh so that we may achieve our common goals.

