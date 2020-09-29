“Republic of Armenia” daily. When the homeland is in danger, we are all soldiers

OF ARMENIA / ARMENPRESS. “Whether we are on the battlefield, in the border area or in the rear, we are all soldiers and defenders of our homeland and we are responsible for our every step, deed and word, and no one has the right to silence the voice in favor of defending the homeland or forbidding it. to defend the homeland with someone’s weapon, even if that person is a convict or does not enjoy sympathy in this or that circle…

The homeland belongs to all of us, no matter what each of us is, no matter what abilities, beliefs or creed we have, the right and, first of all, the duty to serve the sacred cause of defending the homeland, and it is not the time and task to look for heroes on the brink of war. “Everyone must invest their strength and knowledge with the utmost effort and deal with their direct responsibilities …”