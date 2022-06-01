Representatives of opposition to meet with representatives of 30 parties

Our actions during these days, as well as yesterday’s events, showed that we are on the right path, Ishkhan Saghatelyan, NA Vice-Speaker said during the rally in France Square.

He reminded that today the participants of the Resistance movement were going to the government buildings to know the ministers’ stance on the opposition’s statement concerning Artsakh. However, the police blocked all government buildings and prevented the ministers from meeting with MPs.

“Nikol also took government members, hostage, because it is very difficult to look Armenian citizens in the eyes and justify that Artsakh should remain part of Azerbaijan. No one will not get away with it. We will continue our actions,” he said.

Saghatelyan said that today they were not allowed into YSU, as well as ASUE.

Speaking about the use of brute force by the police against the protesters during yesterday’s rallies, the deputy speaker of the National Assembly said that the reason was the rallies in Yerevan and Artsakh with the participation of tens of thousands of citizens.

Ishkhan Saghatelyan noted that these authorities are ruining the country. During the four years of their government, the national debt of Armenia has reached its historical maximum of 63.5% of GDP, increasing by 36% about $3bln.

Saghatelyan noted that during the last year the number of the army and military units decreased, but the number of the police increased. Because they don’t think about defending our Motherland, the borders of the country.

Saghatelyan added that the authorities still have time to come to their senses and take part in the 3 June extraordinary session of the National Assembly, the agenda of which includes the opposition statement on Artsakh (the authorities have already announced that they will not participate). He also said that all those who don’t share the provisions of the statement on Artsakh have nothing in common with the Armenian people.

Speaking about the actions to be held tomorrow, Saghatelyan said that at 1 p.m. there will be a meeting with about thirty parties of Armenia, after which their position on the statement submitted to the extraordinary session of the National Assembly will be clarified. More than 50 NGOs have signed the statement so far.

Besides, tomorrow the deputies from the opposition will have meetings with the heads of the Writers’ Union, National Academy of Sciences, various scientific, educational and cultural institutions to find out their position on this issue.

In addition, on the occasion of the International Children’s Day tomorrow at 5 p.m. there will be a procession from France Square, which will be attended by women and children.