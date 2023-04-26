Report: Turkish President Erdogan Hospitalized After Suffering Heart Attack

By Israel Ojoko,

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was hospitalized after suffering a heart attack on April 26, 2023.

According to the statement issued by the presidency, Erdogan was taken to the hospital in critical condition and received treatment for myocardial infarction, commonly known as a heart attack.

The President’s office also announced that all of Erdogan’s pre-election speeches and public events have been canceled until May 3rd, two weeks before the election. The announcement has caused uncertainty in the political sphere, as Erdogan’s re-election campaign was already facing significant opposition from other political parties.

Erdogan has been in power since 2003, serving as Prime Minister until 2014 and then as President. He has been a controversial figure, with his administration facing criticism from various groups and individuals over issues such as freedom of speech and human rights violations.

Share this...

Pinterest Email Google Linkedin

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

