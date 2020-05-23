Reopening America All 50 states have begun to reopen. See what that means for your state.

Two months since social distancing measures began in the U.S. to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, all states have begun reopening parts of their economies.

Heading into Memorial Day weekend, access to some beaches, restaurants, hair salons, barbershops and state parks will be available to residents eager to get outdoors. In Seattle, 20 miles of streets will be closed to traffic. In New York City, the epicenter of the coronavirus, some streets are being converted into bicycle and pedestrian roads.