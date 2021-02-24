Removal of Armenian accounts by Twitter unilateral – Azerbaijan uses accounts against Armenia too

Twitter has removed 35 accounts having ties with the Armenian government, claiming that these accounts have been created to advance narratives targeting Azerbaijan.



Speaking to Aysor.am expert in security affairs Samvel Martirosyan said that according to Twitter, the majority of the accounts were presented as Azerbaijani political figures or mass media. He also said that it is unknown who managed these accounts from Armenia.



Martirosyan described it as a result of information war but noted that the blocking is unilateral.

“It is obvious that Azerbaijan as well is using such accounts against Armenia. There are posts addressed to Twitter that the blocking is on-sided,” he said, adding that the statement released by the company does not mention anything about removing Azerbaijani accounts while after the Tavush war, according to a study of the American organization, few thousands of Azerbaijani accounts working against Armenia were automatically blocked.

As to how Armenia in general uses its potential in the information war, Martirosyan said, “Now Armenia has very small involvement in these issues. Armenia’s main information resource focuses on the domestic political fight from all the sides.”