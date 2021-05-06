Qatar’s attorney general orders arrest of finance minister

LONDON: Qatar’s Public Prosecutor ordered the arrest of Minister of Finance Ali Sharif Al-Emadi over reports of crime related to holding public office, Qatar News Agency reported on Thursday.

“After reviewing documents, and their attached reports, the Attorney General ordered the arrest of the Minister of Finance Ali Sharif Al-Emadi to investigate what was mentioned in the reports of crimes related to practicing public office,” the statement said.

The reports consisted of damage to public funds, abuse of public office, and abuse of power.

The Public Prosecutor ordered wide investigations into the crimes raised in the submitted reports.

