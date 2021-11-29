Protesters in Berlin call for action to ensure the withdrawal of Azerbaijani forces from Armenia, return of POWs

German-Armenian associations protested in Berlin on weekends, raising awareness about the situation around Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh and human rights violations by Azerbaijan.

In a statement addressed to the Bundestag, the AGBU Germany, the Armenisch-Akademischer Verein-1860 e.V., the Armenische Kulturgemeinde Leipzig e.V., Hay Stab Germany and the Theophanu Club Germany, on behalf of the wider German-Armenian community called upon the German Government and Bundestag to:

Assume a role in peacebuilding between the two nations and demand Azerbaijani government to remove its troops from the sovereign territory of Armenia as a precondition for negotiating a lasting peace in the Southern Caucasus;

Urge Azerbaijan to fully and expeditiously complete the return of all Armenian POWs, detainees and the remains of any deceased Armenians during or after the war;

Condemn Azerbaijan for violating international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions; and

Assume a leadership role in defending the victims of human rights violations and implement sanctions towards Azerbaijan as a measure for violating the Geneva Conventions and refusing to immediately release all Armenian POWs.