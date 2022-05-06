Protesters demanding Pashinyan’s resignation march in 4 directions

The Resistance movement has started marching from the central France Square in Yerevan in four directions.

According to a report from Sputnik Armenia, the participants and opposition lawmakers have been blocking streets on their way on Friday, May 6. The police said 48 people were detained throughout the day, including former police chief Valeri Osipyan, when law enforcement officers were trying to reopen the roads.

In recent days, protesters demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan have taken to the streets to block major roads in the capital Yerevan and call on the population to commit acts of civil disobedience.

Pashinian has come under fire after he and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev agreed to start drafting a bilateral peace treaty to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and set up a joint commission on demarcating the borders.