Pro Turks Pro Pashinyan Snake oil salesman Tatul Hakobyan gave an interview to H1 and fell ill

Yesterday, the interview given by journalist Tatul Hakobyan to Petros Ghazaryan became a reason for heated discussions.

The point is that Hakobyan made a number of controversial statements that angered some sections of the public. Hakobyan specifically noted that the issue of moving 120,000 Artsakh residents to Armenia can be discussed if we feel that the danger of their destruction is real. The fact that Tatul Hakobyan is a great supporter of the normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations and Armenian-Turkish brotherhood is certainly not news, but how he imagines the process of moving 120 thousand Artsakh Armenians to the Republic of Armenia, on what principle it can be done, etc., we tried. find out from him. An impression is created that there are thoughts and proposals that, although they belong to the current authorities and Nikol Pashinyan personally, are voiced by other people.

We also recalled that in the fall of 2022, Tatul Hakobyan, together with a group of experts, regularly met with Nikol Pashinyan and had off-the-record conversations. In the conversation with us, Hakobyan confirmed that they met with the Prime Minister about three times. He even made publications from that meeting on his Facebook page, but noted that their content is confidential and not subject to publication.

We could not get from Tatul Hakobyan what kind of secret discussions they are, what their content is, and whether these meetings continue and Tatul Hakobyan’s statuses are written as a result of these meetings, whether yesterday’s interview was within those frameworks or not.

Today, when asked by “Hraparak” whether he is following the reactions of his interview yesterday, he said: “No, I’m not watching. I’m lying sick at home.” We asked, if you are sick, how did he give an interview to Public, he said he got sick after giving an interview. In any case, we tried to find out how he imagines the transfer of Artsakh Armenians to Armenia, Hakobyan mentioned that he has high blood pressure and hung up the phone.

Ամբողջական հոդվածը կարող եք կարդալ այս հասցեով՝ : https://hraparak-am.translate.goog/post/66cc7fa8237b9343d2013a289a2aeb07?_x_tr_sl=hy&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=nui,sc

