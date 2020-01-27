Pen photo published by prime minister ‘proves lack of compromising evidence’

The pen photo, which Nikol Pashinyan published on his Facebook page late on Sunday to support his earlier statement that the Constitutional Court’s chair offered him specific services, demonstrates that the incumbent authorities have no compromising evidence against Hrayr Tovmasyan, says a lawyer.

In an interview with Tert.am, Lusine Sahakyan also recommended the prime minister “to think twice before speaking” to avoid unnecessary speculations.

“It is regrettable indeed to hear words of the kind pronounced by the state’s leader – rather than ordinary people or at least someone from his own team,” Lusine Sahakyan told Tert.am, considering Pashinyan’s statement (made at the recent press conference) really troublesome.

She addressed Tovmasyan’s subsequent reaction with calls for publishing a substantiating proof. ″The prime minister undersands himself that he did not possess specific facts, but he did not expect Hrayr Tovmasyan to appear with a statement of the kind to demand facts.″

Asked whether the published pen photo (coupled with the recently instituted criminal case) is the only piece of evidence against the high court’s chair, Sahakyan noted that the recent developments “laid bare the groundlessness of the entire story”.

″With the pen in question they substantiated the fact that they have nothing at all against the Constitutional Court’s chair – as they would otherwise submit the fact after making such a high-sounding statement. But Hrayr Tovmasyan knows himself what he did and what he did not do. The Constitutional Court’s chair has not at all thrown down the gauntlet to say that he will maintain his post; what he is saying now is that he has nothing to be afraid of. They do not, naturally, have any fact against Tovmasyan; otherwise they would make it public to avoid disgrace,″ she added.