Pashinyan “Yes” campaign fundraising Over 205 million drams but where is “NO” campaign?

YEREVAN. – “Yes” (Ayo) campaign headquarters organized a fundraising evening on Tuesday to cover the expenses of the constitutional referendum campaign.

Overall, the organizers raised 205 million 560 thousand drams at the event, head of campaign headquarters, Minister of Territorial Administration Suren Papikyan said.

“Fundraising on an online platform continues,” he said.

The referendum set for April 5 proposes to terminate the tenure of serving President of the Constitutional Court, Hrayr Tovmasyan, and six members of the court. The referendum campaign kicked off on February 17, and will continue until April 3.